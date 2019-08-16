Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Qv Investors Has Decreased Position; Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Holder Parsec Financial Management Has Cut Stake by $389,153

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 43.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 17,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 23,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $23.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1083.54. About 338,523 shares traded or 27.05% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 3,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 341,930 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.61 million, down from 345,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 13.13M shares traded or 14.42% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – POSTE ITALIANE PST.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 9.4 EUROS FROM 9.1 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, COMMENCING SERIES A FUNDI; 26/03/2018 – Long-Term Dollar Fundamentals to the Downside Says JPMorgan (Video); 26/04/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accredited Inc invested in 0.25% or 12,064 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited owns 24,839 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 25,674 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Cap Planning Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 22,938 shares. Advsrs Asset invested in 410,484 shares. Cove Street Cap Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 72,234 shares. Golub accumulated 2,185 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corp owns 56,382 shares. Advantage has 100 shares. Geode Limited Liability invested 1.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Business Serv Incorporated has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Convergence Prtnrs Lc stated it has 71,652 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Marco Invest Ltd Com reported 3.37% stake. Sather Fincl Group Inc Inc reported 4,173 shares stake. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) LP invested in 0.35% or 117,413 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.82 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Growth (IUSG) by 12,094 shares to 77,752 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 7,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf International Bancorp (Uk) Ltd has 0.11% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Daiwa Sb Limited invested in 110 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0.03% or 19,435 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.1% or 37,968 shares in its portfolio. Meritage Mgmt reported 7,722 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Medical Trust stated it has 165 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.09% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Two Sigma Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 573 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.33% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 40,264 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt has invested 0.15% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd holds 2,110 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 163,125 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Com owns 7,430 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested 0.83% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Oakbrook Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 2,563 shares.