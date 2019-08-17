Autozone (AZO) Shareholder New South Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $4.93 Million as Shares Rose; North Point Portfolio Managers Decreased Thor Industries (THO) Position by $349,804

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (THO) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 5,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 121,544 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, down from 127,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 5.50% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 1.06M shares traded or 21.05% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc. (AZO) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 4,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 176,920 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.19 million, down from 181,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $8.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1091.74. About 245,205 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5,878 shares to 55,987 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. THO’s profit will be $89.76M for 6.91 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Thor Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 36,122 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, South Dakota Inv Council has 0.22% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp invested in 0.04% or 346,215 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 7,061 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.16% or 680,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 8,016 shares. 135 are held by Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc. North Point Managers Oh reported 1.44% stake. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Blackrock Incorporated reported 4.63 million shares stake. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt holds 59,520 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Palouse Cap Inc has 0.12% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 5,181 shares. Whittier Com reported 2,270 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.16% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 11,880 shares. Hbk LP owns 26,271 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermon Group Holding Inc (NYSE:THR) by 106,979 shares to 669,999 shares, valued at $16.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 15,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.55 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm invested in 75,996 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Sei Invs has invested 0.06% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Regions Fincl has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Kanawha Mgmt has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 200 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 179,462 shares. Two Sigma Securities has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Hl Finance Services Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 238 shares. Garrison Asset Management Lc invested in 4,912 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 115,603 shares. 3,755 are held by Brinker. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The accumulated 4,759 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments invested in 0.04% or 5,858 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 4,628 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Co holds 2,782 shares.