Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Hbk Investments LP Has Lowered Position; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 44.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 182,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The hedge fund held 595,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, up from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $571.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 51,450 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 96.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 16,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $579,000, down from 17,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1161.35. About 8,140 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $4.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 701,778 shares to 52,214 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 445,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct holds 726 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has invested 0.11% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Kbc Grp Nv reported 20,995 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar reported 1,109 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 0.05% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Hightower Advsr Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 4,211 shares. Garrison Asset Management Llc reported 2.72% stake. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.08% or 3,288 shares in its portfolio. Burgundy Asset Management has invested 1.58% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund reported 512 shares. Moreover, Eulav Asset has 0.8% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). First Midwest National Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 93,490 shares to 631,390 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc (Call) by 141,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 13.35 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.