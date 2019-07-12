Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Dean Investment Associates Has Lowered Stake; Marshall Wace Llp Has Decreased Its Bancorp Inc/The (TBBK) Holding as Valuation Rose

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc/The (TBBK) by 84.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 206,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,371 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 246,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Bancorp Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $516.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 174,108 shares traded or 1.13% up from the average. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 11.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 37.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,241 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 5,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1148.91. About 170,212 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 81.82% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.11 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $11.21 million for 11.53 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold TBBK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 44.25 million shares or 0.25% less from 44.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway invested in 0.04% or 387,900 shares. Serv Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 18,110 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 28,580 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0% stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 39,371 shares. Reilly Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Signia Limited Liability Company owns 307,289 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Com holds 20,877 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd holds 0.04% or 10,524 shares. Nantahala Capital Mngmt Ltd Company owns 2.60 million shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Geode Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Metropolitan Life Com reported 6,770 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 77,000 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG) by 12,319 shares to 19,113 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 100,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.67 million for 13.16 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 234,982 shares to 683,140 shares, valued at $11.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 6,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burgundy Asset Management reported 228,686 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters stated it has 0.2% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Capital Fund reported 898 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 0.1% or 35,359 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 1.70M shares. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.55% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 5,858 are owned by Mirae Asset Invests Company Ltd. Broad Run Inv Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,522 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 7,903 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 386 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 922 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 20 shares. Greystone Managed Invests invested 0.53% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Midas Mngmt Corp reported 4,950 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 24,082 shares.