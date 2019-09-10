Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Davidson D A & Company Increased Its Position by $1.83 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Valuation Declined While Delphi Management Increased Stake by $1.07 Million

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 1,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 9,701 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93 million, up from 7,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $23.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1150.89. About 200,534 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 10.64 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $107.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18,531 shares to 41,170 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 4,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,108 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Advantage reported 120,933 shares or 4.66% of all its holdings. Hallmark Capital Management reported 468,462 shares. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 12,220 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,000 shares. 37,991 are held by Steinberg Glob Asset. British Columbia Inv Corporation reported 0.66% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 15,880 shares. Legacy Private Co accumulated 0.59% or 91,542 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Perritt Management, Illinois-based fund reported 8,956 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr has 0.73% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, Netherlands-based fund reported 235,000 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Welch Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 61,870 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Palouse Management owns 75,160 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wait for the Trade War to Play Out Before Buying Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco: Market Overreaction Represents Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technical Pressures Weigh on Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Cisco Looks Weak; Canopy Growth Gets Smoked – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 11,024 shares to 16,592 shares, valued at $473,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,438 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).