Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Check Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $2.48 Million; Visa Com Cl A (V) Holder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Cut Its Holding by $2.27 Million as Shares Rose

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,481 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, down from 68,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $179.31. About 3.89M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Autozone (AZO) by 72.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 2,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 904 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, down from 3,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Autozone for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1148.47. About 125,425 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $2.98B for 33.70 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Clough Capital Ltd Partnership has 170,750 shares. Alkeon Cap Mngmt holds 0.98% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1.26M shares. Clean Yield Gp, a Vermont-based fund reported 106 shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 1.03% or 332,863 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr holds 0.29% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 14,444 shares. Blue Fincl Capital reported 2.71% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Family Tru reported 2.78% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Violich Capital Management Inc accumulated 180,696 shares or 7.15% of the stock. Wills Financial Group has invested 3.16% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Baillie Gifford & Co stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Baldwin Invest Management Lc holds 0.85% or 18,089 shares in its portfolio. Tru Investment invested in 5,590 shares or 1.03% of the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh holds 124,048 shares or 3.68% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar has 137,097 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:BBT) by 11,040 shares to 191,672 shares, valued at $8.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 2,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $537.98 million for 13.15 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 163,125 shares. Raymond James Fin Advsrs, Florida-based fund reported 2,039 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 603 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,459 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd invested in 0.03% or 11,593 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Llc reported 58,258 shares stake. Advisor Limited Company accumulated 1,138 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Regal Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 2,685 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. 34 were reported by Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 472 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0.02% or 2,715 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited holds 0.53% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 90 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.09% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 3,127 shares. Aqr Ltd Com holds 202,780 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.

