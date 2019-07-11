Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Lowered Holding by $84.58 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Trimmed Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holding by $100.56 Million

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 13.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 82,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 548,613 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $561.85M, down from 631,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1148.47. About 125,425 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 2.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.81M, down from 8.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 2.38M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07 million for 49.95 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $537.98 million for 13.15 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 348,800 shares to 4.42M shares, valued at $302.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jb Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).