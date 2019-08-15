Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $221.75 Million; First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) Holder Capital Management Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding by $500,000 as Share Value Declined

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Autozone Inc. (AZO) by 48.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 216,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 228,686 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.20M, down from 445,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $23.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1083.54. About 319,181 shares traded or 21.23% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, down from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in First Republic Bank San Franci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $90.57. About 645,839 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 11,641 shares to 2.33 million shares, valued at $285.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp. (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 550 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 3,023 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Llc holds 0% or 5 shares. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Keybank Association Oh reported 0% stake. Howe Rusling Inc owns 9 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Atria Invs Limited Liability Co has 1,945 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.16% stake. Gam Holding Ag has 14,940 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. 99,938 are held by Beutel Goodman Ltd. Moreover, Tortoise Investment Lc has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 4 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 4,032 shares stake. Delta Asset Ltd Llc Tn holds 0.06% or 425 shares. Qv has invested 3.4% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 12.46 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.91 million for 18.41 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

