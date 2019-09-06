Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Broad Run Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $457,728; Suncoast Equity Management Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Holding

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $213.63. About 13.86 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs defend his commitment to Apple on CNBC in 1997; 31/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market:; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 20/04/2018 – Apple Struggles With Effort to Diversify Screen Suppliers; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 447 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 6,522 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68 million, down from 6,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $10.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1144.95. About 118,305 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo Retail Bank reported 1.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Los Angeles & Equity Rech has 4.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.99M shares. Pennsylvania Trust Communications invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meridian Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 1.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Plancorp Lc accumulated 15,207 shares. Notis holds 3.15% or 34,346 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt owns 43,443 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp holds 143,993 shares. The New York-based Cibc World Mkts has invested 1.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kistler reported 30,682 shares stake. Gm Advisory Group reported 30,712 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd reported 10,046 shares. 1St Source Bank reported 1.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Optimum Inv Advisors holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 65,274 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: A Lost Year For iPhone – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Apple Stock Surged Today – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Braces For A Slowdown From New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $517.81 million for 13.17 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why AutoZone Is A Terrible Short – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AutoZone – Next Stop: All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone Stock Needs Preventative Maintenance, Not More Stock Buybacks – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 25, 2019.