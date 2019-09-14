Autozone (AZO) Share Value Rose While S Muoio & Company Has Trimmed Position; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Boosted Its United Technologies Com (UTX) Stake by $552,890; Share Value Declined

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 4,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 38,924 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.07M, up from 34,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 5,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72M, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $20.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1149.26. About 198,382 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 13.22 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Own If You’re Worried About a Recession – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of AutoZone, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AZO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0.01% or 906 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 22 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd holds 1.24% or 1,000 shares. 438 are owned by Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.31% or 24,800 shares. Element Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,389 shares. Todd Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 45,364 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt accumulated 561 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 1,584 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Mariner Lc reported 259 shares. Chevy Chase Tru owns 22,166 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt Incorporated owns 812 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,462 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.13% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 8,978 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Financial Services Grp invested in 1,743 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 16,230 are owned by Lederer And Associates Inv Counsel Ca. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt owns 69,899 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Moreover, Apriem has 2.37% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 58,104 shares. First Retail Bank owns 39,909 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Korea Investment Corporation stated it has 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Windsor Management Ltd Llc stated it has 2,569 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co has invested 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tompkins Fincl accumulated 2,880 shares. 64,611 are owned by Bancorp Of The West. Cap Intll Ca, a California-based fund reported 9,685 shares. Choate Advsr holds 0.23% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 30,087 shares. Moreover, Novare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.61% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Winslow Evans & Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,718 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 580,736 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Raytheon unveils plans for new plant, bringing 500 more jobs to North Texas – Dallas Business Journal” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top Research Reports for Visa, United Technologies & United Parcel Service – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $319.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 4,340 shares to 2,385 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.