Autozone (AZO) Share Value Rose While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Cut Its Holding by $45.54 Million; Shareholder American International Group Has Raised Green Dot Class A (GDOT) Holding

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 59,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,938 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.59 million, down from 159,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1146.18. About 230,602 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp Class A (GDOT) by 234.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 87,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 124,975 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 37,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 656,117 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 93,595 shares to 3.67 million shares, valued at $80.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 109,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantum Capital reported 458 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 6,077 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Old National Commercial Bank In has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 468 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.04% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Limited holds 12,355 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% or 578 shares in its portfolio. Midas accumulated 2.17% or 4,950 shares. 172,372 are owned by Legal General Group Plc. Investec Asset North America Inc reported 23,626 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 19,435 are owned by Toronto Dominion Natl Bank. Td Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.1% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46M for 13.13 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9,034 shares to 140,105 shares, valued at $14.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Livanova Plc by 3,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,311 shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $161,646 activity.