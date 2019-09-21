Autozone (AZO) Share Price Rose While Td Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; Graham Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position in Lee Enterprises (LEE) as Valuation Declined

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 13,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65M, down from 14,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1159.37. About 268,260 shares traded or 11.51% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 75.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 504,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 162,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 666,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.11. About 278,822 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $492.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 15,702 shares to 662,108 shares, valued at $38.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 11,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 531,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26 million for 13.33 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,001 shares. Bb&T reported 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Kentucky Retirement invested 0.11% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 3,498 shares. Maverick Cap has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,850 shares. Brown Advisory owns 393 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Advisors has 0.1% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Osborne Prns Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 5,543 shares. 1,386 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Truepoint Inc has invested 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Regions Fincl Corp holds 906 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0.22% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Korea Inv invested in 13,066 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc stated it has 38,614 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 4,211 shares.