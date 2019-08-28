Autozone (AZO) Share Price Rose While Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Cut Stake by $5.07 Million; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Cortland Associates Decreased Stake by $412,678

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 4,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 20,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99M, down from 25,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1064.79. About 255,400 shares traded or 1.71% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 8,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,993 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 19,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 4.61 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 25,000 shares to 177,500 shares, valued at $13.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 41,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp, New York-based fund reported 155,658 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 1,720 were reported by Asset Mngmt Inc. Fayez Sarofim & reported 200 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 2,211 shares. Indexiq Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 4,424 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2,733 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 0.09% or 3,792 shares. Bb&T accumulated 339 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Spark Mgmt accumulated 4,300 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 397 shares. Brinker Inc holds 0.15% or 3,755 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 578 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.54% or 36,663 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge invested in 268 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 12.24 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,157 shares to 3,201 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 9,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortland Mo stated it has 10,993 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Guardian Tru holds 1.18 million shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 953,654 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.16% or 55,011 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hengehold Cap Ltd Liability has 0.57% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 751 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 206,029 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 0.12% or 358,945 shares. Wms Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 10,993 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.21% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 18,130 shares. Northeast Consultants accumulated 26,089 shares. North Carolina-based First Citizens Fincl Bank has invested 0.41% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Inr Advisory Limited Liability Co holds 1,000 shares.

