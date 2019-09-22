Autozone (AZO) Share Price Rose While Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Cut by $329,700 Its Position; United Asset Strategies Continues to Hold Holding in Mckesson (MCK)

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 7,779 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.55M, down from 8,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1159.37. About 282,484 shares traded or 17.63% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 23.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 4,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 25,382 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, up from 20,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $146.82. About 1.63 million shares traded or 7.60% up from the average. McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 26/04/2018 – McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Murphy Inc owns 0.08% invested in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 4,125 shares. Qs Invsts Lc owns 38,746 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt has 0.4% invested in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Calamos Ltd Liability Co stated it has 45,044 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 21,030 shares. Sol Capital has 2,570 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv Inc accumulated 4,322 shares. Moreover, Adirondack has 0.05% invested in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 10,776 are held by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Da Davidson Co holds 0.01% or 2,998 shares in its portfolio. Clark Estates reported 27,000 shares. Security Natl Tru Company has invested 0.02% in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Muhlenkamp And Com invested in 69,428 shares. Continental Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.95% or 12,556 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gradient Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 184 shares.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $435.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 22,256 shares to 45,400 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 41,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,804 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 39,800 shares to 147,070 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 13.33 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 36,068 shares. Washington Capital has 0.81% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 650 shares. Renaissance Lc invested in 72,200 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.09% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). First Personal Financial accumulated 97 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stevens Capital LP stated it has 0.33% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Main Street Research Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.23% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.5% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 30,215 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. S Muoio & Communication Lc reported 4.66% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Westpac has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2,839 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanseatic Mngmt Service invested in 0.78% or 691 shares. 1,850 are held by Maverick. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 385 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.