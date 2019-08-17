Autozone (AZO) Market Value Rose While Eagle Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.64 Million; Valueworks Has Decreased Its Holding in Amgen (AMGN) by $1.46 Million as Stock Price Rose

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 1,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 84,256 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.29 million, down from 85,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $8.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1091.74. About 229,245 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO)

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 39,894 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, down from 47,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 2.49 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc by 382,601 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $79.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C by 417,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25M for 12.55 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Bancorp reported 662 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,929 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 1.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Qv Investors owns 23,308 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 11,593 shares stake. Art Limited holds 0.12% or 1,999 shares in its portfolio. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 1,844 are owned by Van Eck Associates Corp. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 1.43% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Vanguard Group owns 0.09% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2.31M shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Aperio Lc has invested 0.13% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). The New York-based Tompkins Finance Corporation has invested 0.04% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 2,764 shares.

