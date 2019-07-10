Autozone (AZO) Market Value Rose While Burgundy Asset Management LTD Cut Holding; Dorsal Capital Management Boosted Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $5.45 Million as Stock Value Rose

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.94 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $104.86. About 3.47 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Will Also Join Board; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Autozone Inc. (AZO) by 48.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 216,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,686 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.20 million, down from 445,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.09. About 178,065 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Liability invested in 283 shares. Bokf Na owns 250 shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt Lp reported 0.05% stake. Capital Fund Sa accumulated 898 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp owns 2,367 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Muhlenkamp & reported 10,570 shares. Royal London Asset Management accumulated 10,470 shares. World Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.09% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Optimum Invest Advisors holds 10 shares. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 2,342 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 4,200 shares. Cibc Markets reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 5,029 shares. Moreover, Shelton Capital has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 282 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated Com has invested 0.59% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5,651 shares to 219,252 shares, valued at $13.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 7,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSEMKT:IMO).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.47M for 13.09 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 400,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $57.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 239,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

