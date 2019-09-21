Autozone (AZO) Market Valuation Rose While Td Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Meta Finl Group (CASH) Holder Cranbrook Wealth Management Decreased Stake by $4.96 Million

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 13,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65M, down from 14,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1159.37. About 268,260 shares traded or 11.51% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc sold 177,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.13 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 359,309 shares traded or 34.65% up from the average. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $492.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 40,076 shares to 557,208 shares, valued at $28.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 17,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 13.33 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 2,301 shares stake. Ameriprise Inc invested in 0.12% or 237,680 shares. Amp Investors Ltd has invested 0.15% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Blackrock holds 2.06M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Of America holds 72 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 4,211 shares. Manchester Cap Management Llc has 238 shares. Hartford Management owns 2,672 shares. 57,277 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. First Hawaiian Bank stated it has 0.17% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Chevy Chase Tru invested 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). First Manhattan invested in 1.09% or 179,397 shares. Boston Prtn accumulated 433,297 shares. Pictet Asset Management holds 0.03% or 11,133 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners owns 4,086 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $438.45M and $347.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 17,465 shares to 271,559 shares, valued at $15.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 22,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold CASH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of America Corporation De reported 124,108 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 10,883 shares. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.04% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 50,184 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 13,130 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 3,149 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fin Gru has 221,478 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.01% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Moreover, Federated Pa has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). First Tru Advsr Lp reported 0.01% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 21,648 shares or 0% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 0.45% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.07% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 36,491 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 4,743 shares.

