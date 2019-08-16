Autozone (AZO) Market Valuation Rose While Qv Investors Decreased Position by $18.01 Million; Hubspot (HUBS) Market Valuation Declined While Sit Investment Associates Has Increased Holding

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 4,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 21,275 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 17,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $186.36. About 375,399 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.59 TO $0.65; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin Amer Headquarters in Bogota, Colombia; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 19/04/2018 – lnsycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta lntegrator; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C; 03/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Integration for Shopify App Store to Help Ecommerce SMBs Win; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 14C

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 43.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 17,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 23,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $23.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1083.54. About 338,523 shares traded or 27.05% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 3,036 shares. Blair William And Com Il has invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Brinker Incorporated stated it has 2,245 shares. California-based Scge Management Limited Partnership has invested 8.28% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Sit Investment Assocs holds 21,275 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 5,980 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Management holds 0.12% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 175,427 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.02% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Wasatch Advsrs accumulated 502,406 shares. D E Shaw And Com holds 0.04% or 183,809 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs holds 5,963 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 33,562 shares. Impact Advsrs Lc has invested 0.97% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 541,385 shares.

More notable recent HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Things Investors Should Know About HubSpot’s Q1 2019 – The Motley Fool” on May 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “5 reasons why UPS will finally deliver outperformance for investors – MarketWatch” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I Bet You’ve Never Heard Of HubSpot – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into HubSpot Inc (HUBS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 30,800 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 168,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,675 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 12.46 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.