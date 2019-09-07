Autozone (AZO) Market Valuation Rose While Armistice Capital Has Raised Stake by $12.29 Million; Workday (WDAY) Holder Hap Trading Increased Stake

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.68M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $8.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.34. About 202,643 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 35.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 4,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 15,534 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $172.3. About 1.44M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 128,000 shares to 372,000 shares, valued at $35.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bankshares Corp stated it has 2,309 shares. Pitcairn Company reported 874 shares. Bain Capital Public Equity Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,958 shares. Aperio Gp Lc invested 0.13% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 461,370 shares. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 0.05% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 741 shares. Tealwood Asset Management reported 2,007 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 23,823 shares. Loomis Sayles Co Limited Partnership accumulated 12 shares. Ironwood Financial owns 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.09% or 46,062 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited owns 114,720 shares. Kirr Marbach And Co Limited Liability Co In owns 16,051 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd reported 4,586 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 397 shares.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 293,449 shares to 13,351 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 657,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,800 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).