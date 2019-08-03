Autozone (AZO) Holding Lifted by Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Manikay Partners Has Lifted Holding

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 5.16M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 03/05/2018 – Claure to steer Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile US CEO John Legere told CNBC that the carrier’s blockbuster buyout of Sprint will “super charge” competition and wireless speeds. via @cnbctech; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – It’s a Steal! T-Mobile Customers Score a FREE Year of MLB.TV; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint face similar issues amid calendar uncertainty –; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.96B, EST. $2.81B; 27/04/2018 – Sprint seesaws as T-Mobile moves toward $26 billion deal; 14/05/2018 – SPRINT – SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION BEING CONDUCTED IN CONNECTION WITH SPRINT’S AGREEMENT TO MERGE WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF T-MOBILE US

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1096.12. About 242,629 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Investec Asset Mgmt Limited reported 1.02% stake. Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1,530 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 50,975 shares. Quantum Management stated it has 458 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Andra Ap reported 0.37% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Kanawha Cap Mngmt Llc owns 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 200 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.2% or 200 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 5,781 shares. Int Grp, a New York-based fund reported 8,684 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 1.28% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Td Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 3.1% or 14,375 shares. Bb&T Secs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 1,071 were accumulated by Kemnay Advisory.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,500 shares to 53,000 shares, valued at $16.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWW) by 16,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,913 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $810.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 120,529 shares to 154,471 shares, valued at $8.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 15,368 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Utah Retirement System invested in 58,020 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc invested in 4,457 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 39,560 shares. 5,000 are held by Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Channing Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 98,226 shares. 636,901 were reported by Korea Investment. Millennium Mngmt Llc invested in 132,284 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw Communication has 0.17% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 28,908 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Whittier Tru Comm Of Nevada Inc reported 0% stake. Yorktown And has 0.09% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Majedie Asset Mgmt owns 219,324 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio.