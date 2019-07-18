Autozone (AZO) Holding Held by Lazard Asset Management Llc; Longview Asset Management Increased Its General Dynamics (GD) Position by $36.37 Million; Share Price Declined

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32.90 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 billion, up from 32.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 1.99 million shares traded or 59.62% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 09/04/2018 – BAE Systems Wins Additional Mk110 Naval Guns Contract for U.S. Navy LCS; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS WELL OVER 50 ORDERS ON THE G500 AND NEAR 50 ON G600 BUSINESS JETS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $263 FROM $262 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 01/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: BREAKING: Governor announces partnership that will grow workforce at General Dynamics Electric Boat by nearly; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Net $799M; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF $300M; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH A SYNDICATED $7.5 BLN, 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 555.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 27,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,801 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 5,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $20 during the last trading session, reaching $1160. About 192,600 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Co (NYSE:ATO) by 83,812 shares to 213,354 shares, valued at $21.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 65,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,041 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Banks (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings.