Autozone (AZO) Holding Held by 1832 Asset Management Lp; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Value Rose, British Columbia Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 20,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 191,378 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21 million, down from 212,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $95.64. About 2.87 million shares traded or 3.51% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 3920% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 588 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 603 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, up from 15 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $33.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1062.92. About 334,038 shares traded or 28.18% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 20 shares. Amer Century Cos Inc holds 0.09% or 86,437 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 548,613 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Lc has invested 0.08% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Tru Of Vermont reported 0.04% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Lc has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 3,700 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii reported 1,168 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Element Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5,781 shares. Finemark Commercial Bank And has invested 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Axa has invested 0.08% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Fenimore Asset Mgmt accumulated 50,964 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 163,125 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, Optimum Invest has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 10 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Limited Company has 0.12% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 557,184 shares to 906,754 shares, valued at $220.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,663 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.07B for 10.26 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc holds 0.07% or 182,848 shares. 32,500 are held by Canal Company. Caprock Gp Inc holds 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 7,281 shares. Captrust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Petrus Trust Communication Lta invested in 0.06% or 3,153 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Perkins Coie stated it has 100 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 22,500 shares stake. Kayne Anderson Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 300,700 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Peoples Fincl Svcs Corp holds 9,986 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested in 0.26% or 9.07 million shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.08% or 4,755 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability stated it has 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund accumulated 8,341 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp has 0.12% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).