Autozone (AZO) Holder Td Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $9.83 Million as Market Value Rose; Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Shares Rose While Eventide Asset Management Has Boosted Holding

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 41.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 48,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.70 million, up from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $12.14 during the last trading session, reaching $704.86. About 168,656 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $19.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1082.01. About 184,068 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Inc reported 333 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0.02% or 24,026 shares. Papp L Roy And Associate holds 1.69% or 13,023 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 358,810 shares. Asset holds 1,721 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 575 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 487 shares. 1,026 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.05% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 1,300 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Axa reported 0.05% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Salem Counselors holds 0.21% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 3,400 shares. Page Arthur B holds 0.4% or 661 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.04% or 21,977 shares.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 131,000 shares to 805,000 shares, valued at $128.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Argenx Se.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $60.25 million activity. SALICE THOMAS P also sold $735,900 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares. On Monday, February 11 the insider SPOERRY ROBERT F sold $15.41M. 1,500 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares with value of $1.00M were sold by Magloth Christian. MAERKI HANS ULRICH also sold $4.78M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Tuesday, February 12. 5,755 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares with value of $3.83M were sold by Heidingsfelder Michael. $255,744 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares were sold by Chu Wah-Hui.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.1% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Amp Investors holds 0.12% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 20,760 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs reported 90 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp, Japan-based fund reported 23,925 shares. Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.64% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Cypress Asset Tx invested in 0.1% or 295 shares. Smithfield Trust has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh stated it has 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 3 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 253,332 shares stake. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Lp has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Bessemer Grp reported 340 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.51% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2,700 shares. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Company holds 2,268 shares. Main Street Rech Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 768 shares.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.44 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $474.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 10,860 shares to 11,284 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

