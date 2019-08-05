Autozone (AZO) Holder Td Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $9.83 Million as Shares Rose; As Sysco (SYY) Stock Value Declined, Colony Group Upped Stake

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 56.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 18,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 52,687 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 33,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $67.14. About 8.06M shares traded or 245.94% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $33.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1062.92. About 292,885 shares traded or 13.32% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Interest Savings Bank (Uk) accumulated 119,346 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Company reported 20,129 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability Com reported 578,208 shares stake. Holderness Invests Co stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Com holds 0.57% or 238,138 shares. The Georgia-based Rowland And Company Invest Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Amg Natl Trust Bank accumulated 15,144 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Edgestream Partners Lp owns 205,015 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt owns 23,166 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Lodestar Counsel Limited Company Il stated it has 175,612 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Mitchell Capital has 0.41% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Papp L Roy And Assoc stated it has 33,311 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 3.63M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Com owns 741 shares.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Long Short Equity Etf (FTLS) by 114,283 shares to 423,695 shares, valued at $16.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,530 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $536.51M for 12.22 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

