Autozone (AZO) Holder Td Capital Management Decreased Holding; Johnson Financial Group Has Trimmed Its Metlife (MET) Stake by $400,386

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 9,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 11,192 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 20,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 9.08 million shares traded or 102.70% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife’s chief financial officer to depart; 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Career Agency Portal Benefits Existing and Prospective Career Agents in Asia; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: WrestleMania is coming back to MetLife Stadium; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1096.12. About 250,665 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Oh has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 315 shares. Shellback Lp has 2.19% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 1,929 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsr invested 0.05% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Pathstone Family Office Ltd stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 24,953 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.51% or 2,667 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.1% or 110,872 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Ltd Liability Com owns 1,690 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 872 shares. 262 were reported by Legacy Private. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Psagot Inv House Ltd holds 2,780 shares. Origin Asset Management Llp stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $536.52 million for 12.60 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 132,418 shares to 663,935 shares, valued at $67.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 122,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AutoZone’s Solid Q3 Results, Strong Hub Strategy Keep UBS Bullish – Benzinga” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone Vendor Summit Celebrates and Honors Top-Performing Vendors – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone to hold Stockholders’ Meeting December 19, 2018 NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 66,789 shares to 712,343 shares, valued at $78.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 259,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Iv (BTZ).