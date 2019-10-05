Autozone (AZO) Holder S Muoio & Company Trimmed Position; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Valuation Declined While Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 502.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,029 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 300 shares as the company's stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 5,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72M, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $25.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $8 during the last trading session, reaching $1060.33. About 179,398 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $478.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 12,627 shares to 54,960 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,165 shares, and cut its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)