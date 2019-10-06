Autozone (AZO) Holder Regal Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Stake; Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $571,012; Stock Declined

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, down from 2,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $8 during the last trading session, reaching $1060.33. About 179,398 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 4,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 57,616 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03M, down from 61,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 157,080 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 8.72 million shares. 257,459 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated. Zevin Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Orrstown Fin Services holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,614 shares. Private Wealth holds 34,159 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 5.05M shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Rothschild Partners Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,156 shares. Cornerstone Advsr, Washington-based fund reported 9,901 shares. Sonata Capital Incorporated invested 0.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amica Mutual accumulated 97,176 shares. Independent Franchise Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 6.81M shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 1.34% or 16,888 shares in its portfolio. Reik & Com Ltd has 17,572 shares.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89M and $146.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 10,900 shares to 15,400 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.71 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $513.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 21,103 shares to 22,003 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 36,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Incorporated Oh owns 307 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Synovus Corporation owns 50 shares. Comm Bankshares holds 0.01% or 689 shares in its portfolio. Kansas-based Meritage Mngmt has invested 0.64% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.09% stake. Bogle Investment Management Ltd Partnership De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,046 shares. Brinker Capital reported 2,491 shares. Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.71% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Fred Alger Mngmt has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 11 shares. Hbk Invests Lp holds 527 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 476 were reported by Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc. Diversified Tru owns 2,967 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Whittier Trust accumulated 9 shares.

