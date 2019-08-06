Autozone (AZO) Holder Qv Investors Trimmed Its Position by $18.01 Million as Stock Value Rose; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Chesapeake Asset Management Has Increased Holding

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 43.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 17,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 23,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1064.05. About 63,629 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $114.53. About 1.49M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Commentary: FAA Grants Help Airports And Freight Movement – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Chipotle Mexican Grill, UPS, and Snap Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “UPS Stock Eyes Best Day in Years on Earnings Beat – Schaeffers Research” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS To Release Second-Quarter Results On Wednesday, July 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Dropped Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 2.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 2,800 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Co. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested in 135,045 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 40,689 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors Incorporated has 341,878 shares. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability has invested 0.52% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lynch And Assocs In invested in 95,987 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Co holds 0.22% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 77,008 shares. Arkansas-based Lathrop Investment Mngmt Corporation has invested 3.31% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 137,691 shares stake. Indiana Trust Invest Management invested in 0.5% or 8,595 shares. Canandaigua Commercial Bank And Trust invested in 13,172 shares. State Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.55% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Stratos Wealth Limited holds 0.26% or 50,875 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 9,112 shares valued at $1.01M was sold by Peretz Richard N..

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99M and $58.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,850 shares to 20,001 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,108 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone to hold Stockholders’ Meeting December 19, 2018 NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone Vendor Summit Celebrates and Honors Top-Performing Vendors – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Sell-Side Raise AutoZone Price Targets Following Big Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 12.24 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.