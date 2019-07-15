Autozone (AZO) Holder Petrus Trust Company Lta Lowered Its Position; Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Pros Holdings (PRO) Position by $591,990

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38 million, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.67. About 69,972 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO)

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 4,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99 million, down from 25,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $1168.52. About 18,591 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 89,800 shares to 99,199 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 241,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA).

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.23 EPS, up 32.35% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie: Allergan Is Not The Solution – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Monday’s Market Minute: Earnings Season Kick-Off! – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Wsj.com published: “Weatherford Looking at Stock Listing After Bankruptcy – Wall Street Journal” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Snap Stock: Next Stop $20? – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 All-New Stocks to Buy Trading Under $10 With Gigantic Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 398,699 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Brown Advisory holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 247,922 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 5,100 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 4,800 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc owns 0.13% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 774,351 shares. Monarch Asset Management invested 1.43% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 4,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 248,211 shares. 920,912 are held by Stephens Invest Mngmt Group Lc. Primecap Mgmt Ca stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Bb&T has invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 134,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.02% or 1.46M shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 3.9%; EPS Increases 19.2% to $15.99 – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AutoZone: A Stock Buyback Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “5 Companies Outperforming the Market – GuruFocus.com” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone Announces Upcoming Board of Directors Retirement – GlobeNewswire” published on October 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone Vendor Summit Celebrates and Honors Top-Performing Vendors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares to 8,335 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Management Lc holds 4,628 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Gyroscope Management Grp reported 0.35% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Mirae Asset Investments Com Limited holds 5,858 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. City Hldg accumulated 25 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd has invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.19% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 35,692 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 35,819 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund holds 496 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.08% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 10 were reported by Optimum. Clark Mgmt Group accumulated 16,923 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 23,823 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).