Autozone (AZO) Holder Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Decreased Its Holding by $5.07 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Markston International Has Boosted Stake in Conocophillips (COP)

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 4,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 20,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99M, down from 25,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $8.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1091.74. About 262,081 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 5,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 80,812 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 75,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 5.27 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS IT WILL PURSUE ‘ALL AVAILABLE LEGAL AVENUES’ TO OBTAIN ‘FULL AND FAIR COMPENSATION’ FOR EXPROPRIATED ASSETS IN VENEZUELA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE OPENS 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR, AUSTRALIA AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONCEPT FOR DEVELOPING GREATER SUNRISE GAS FIELD IN TIMOR SEA; 17/04/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to drop in June -traders; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS HAS FILED AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN COURTS IN HONG KONG, LONDON AND ELSEWHERE; 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA suspends oil storage, shipping from Caribbean -source, data

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 311 shares. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Co has 61,794 shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. 425 are owned by Delta Asset Limited Co Tn. The Belgium-based Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.18% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 84,256 are owned by Eagle Asset Management Inc. Moreover, Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.47% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 50,895 shares. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 2,268 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.18% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 110,400 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,545 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambridge stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.09% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Bridgewater Associate Lp stated it has 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Shelton Capital Mgmt invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Elm Ltd owns 0.15% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 210 shares. 86,437 were accumulated by Century.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25M for 12.55 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares to 8,335 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3,008 shares to 57,139 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) by 6,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,619 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co. (The) (NYSE:BA).