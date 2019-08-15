Autozone (AZO) Holder Nuveen Asset Management Has Raised Stake; 2U (TWOU) Holder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Cut Stake

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in 2U Inc. (TWOU) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 75,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.81M, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 2.70M shares traded or 17.72% up from the average. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 10/05/2018 – Rice University Expands Partnership with 2U, Inc. to Deliver Business-Focused Online Short Courses; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Has Stepped Down From Board to Take on COO Role; 25/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Partners with Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School to Offer Business@Pepperdine, a Suite of Online Graduate Business Degrees; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $406.6 MLN- $410.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 42c-Loss 41c; 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U, Inc. Partner for the First Time on Three Online Graduate Programs; 22/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS RESIGNED FROM BOARD, AND EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 18, 2018, BOARD REDUCED ITS SIZE TO 11 MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Rev $95.1M-$96.1M

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 1634.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 25,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 27,306 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.97M, up from 1,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $21.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1059.68. About 332,307 shares traded or 26.21% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc. by 37,008 shares to 604,263 shares, valued at $45.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 29,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: 2U (TWOU) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KeyBanc: 2U Poised To Disrupt Higher Education Market – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Federman & Sherwood Investigates 2U, Inc. for Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2U Inc (TWOU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages 2U Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ALLDATA Signs European Licensing Agreement with Honda – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Value Investors Buy AutoZone (AZO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone Announces Senior Vice President Promotion NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 597,668 shares to 116,137 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 24,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,411 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 533 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 0.1% or 295 shares. Prelude Mngmt Llc owns 374 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vulcan Value Prns, Alabama-based fund reported 33 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 2,700 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.09% or 2,109 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 110,400 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited owns 2,881 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 23,823 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 35,692 shares stake. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling Incorporated holds 9 shares. Franklin Resource reported 6,444 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 37,968 were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 41,490 shares.