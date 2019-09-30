Autozone (AZO) Holder Marshfield Associates Has Decreased Holding by $2.19 Million as Valuation Rose; Lonestar Capital Management Stake in Symantec (SYMC) Has Lowered as Shares Declined

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 266,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 289,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29 million, down from 555,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 2.15 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Anticipation of Google Chrome 66 Distrust Date; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Internal Investigation in Connection With Concerns by Former Employee; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Investigation May Lead to Changes to Fincl Results; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers — SYMC; 14/05/2018 – Symantec says investigating reporting of certain accounting measures; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE HAS RETAINED INDEPENDENT COUNSEL AND OTHER ADVISORS TO ASSIST IT IN ITS INVESTIGATION; 14/05/2018 – Symantec just held a conference call that failed to answer the question on everybody’s mind; 11/05/2018 – Symantec suffers worst day in 17 years after news of internal audit

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Autozone Inc. (AZO) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 1,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 117,572 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.27 million, down from 119,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Autozone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1085.65. About 259,057 shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Plc accumulated 29,154 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% or 3 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 11,133 shares or 0.03% of the stock. D E Shaw & Company has invested 0.13% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 100 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Parkside Savings Bank Tru holds 0% or 12 shares. 8,416 are held by Intll Group. Main Street Rech Lc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.11% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware owns 1,555 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Catalyst Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 50 shares. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 192 shares. Bokf Na owns 804 shares. Sawgrass Asset invested 2.91% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.37 million shares to 2.79M shares, valued at $90.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 267,704 shares to 773,004 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 230,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 598,360 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). First Tru Advisors Lp holds 5.02M shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd has 120,522 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mackenzie Corporation has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 94,954 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.11% or 2.22M shares in its portfolio. Blackrock owns 42.24 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1.06 million were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Com. 68,991 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 2,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 525 were reported by Enterprise Fin Service Corp. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 216,700 shares. Tobam stated it has 1.52M shares. First Manhattan accumulated 0.01% or 109,026 shares.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.77M for 18.36 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.