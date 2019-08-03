Autozone (AZO) Holder Kirr Marbach & Company Has Decreased Its Stake; Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Lowered Its Position

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 318 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 16,051 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44 million, down from 16,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1096.12. About 242,629 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 2,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 9,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 11,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/05/2018 – Despite all the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8 Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook; 30/04/2018 – JUDGE INCLINED TO MAKE FACEBOOK COMPLY WITH SUBPOENA; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win today by keeping the focus away from Facebook’s business model; 13/04/2018 – Facebook Files Proxy Statemen; 22/03/2018 – CNBC: Facebook data leak scandal won’t deter advertisers unless two things happen, industry insiders say; 02/05/2018 – These 4 things saved Facebook from its Cambridge Analytica scandal: @JimCramer; 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took personal personal responsibility for letting malicious parties have access to user data; 23/03/2018 – Facebook loses Tesla and SpaceX over data furore; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook critics want regulation, investigation after data misuse; 25/04/2018 – The Interpreter: Does Facebook Just Harbor Extremists? Or Does It Create Them?

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22 billion and $505.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,260 shares to 4,760 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 13,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci World Etf (URTH).

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 8,444 shares to 30,239 shares, valued at $9.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

