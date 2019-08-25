Autozone (AZO) Holder Iridian Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $11.50 Million as Stock Rose; As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Market Valuation Declined, Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Lifted by $4.18 Million Its Stake

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 11,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 189,044 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.60 million, down from 200,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $16.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1065.28. About 296,198 shares traded or 17.77% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 154,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 14.84 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407.59 million, up from 14.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 2.08 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 174,158 shares to 2.91 million shares, valued at $168.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 216,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 937,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 12.25 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 895,925 shares to 35.22 million shares, valued at $251.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 123,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).