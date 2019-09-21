Autozone (AZO) Holder Chase Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake by $561,589 as Stock Rose; Axis Capital Hldgs LTD Shs (AXS) Shareholder Symphony Asset Management Lifted Its Holding by $461,026 as Valuation Rose

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 511 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, down from 6,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1159.37. About 268,260 shares traded or 11.51% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Axis Capital Hldgs Ltd Shs (AXS) by 196.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 7,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 11,787 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $703,000, up from 3,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Hldgs Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $65.52. About 580,043 shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – WILL NOW ORGANIZE AROUND 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS – NORTH AMERICA, EMEA, ASIA, GLOBAL MARKETS; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 27/03/2018 – IRCON INTERNATIONAL LTD – BOOK-RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE IDBI CAPITAL MARKETS & SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, SBI CAPITAL MARKETS; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 05/03/2018 Axis Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB LOONEY TO LEAD REINSURANCE SERVICES, MEGAN THOMAS TO LEAD REINSURANCE PRODUCTS TEAM

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $196.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 15,881 shares to 50,476 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26 million for 13.33 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 6,794 shares. Metropolitan Life Communication Ny reported 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.27% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 216,377 shares. Birinyi Associates reported 0.62% stake. Indiana-based Kirr Marbach & Limited Liability Co In has invested 4.19% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Pictet Asset Limited accumulated 11,133 shares. Schroder Mgmt Gp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 191,804 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc holds 0.01% or 4,881 shares. M&T Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). The Texas-based Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.44% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Fdx Advsr Inc invested in 0.01% or 203 shares. 786 are owned by Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Co. 1,228 were reported by Fifth Third State Bank. First Republic Management reported 704 shares. 120 were accumulated by Next Fincl Grp Inc Inc Inc.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $478.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 38,296 shares to 636,006 shares, valued at $11.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Senior Loan Etf by 220,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,313 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Prn).