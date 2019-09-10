Autozone (AZO) Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Cut Holding; As Lowe’s Cos (LOW) Stock Value Declined, Holder Moody National Bank Trust Division Cut Its Stake

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 90.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 8,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, down from 9,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $10.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1116.91. About 2,792 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 39.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 82,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 123,919 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57M, down from 206,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $114.48. About 57,980 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN TAKES ROUGHLY $1 BILLION STAKE IN LOWE’S- WSJ, CITING; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: “REASONABLE TO EXPECT” ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE STRONGER THAN LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 85,890 shares. Coastline Com has invested 0.29% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.18% or 21,052 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa stated it has 14,927 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 4,711 are owned by Utah Retirement Sys. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 244 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 374 shares. Creative Planning has 1,718 shares. Hl Service Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 238 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 1.02% or 252,291 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 12 shares. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 12,300 shares. Omers Administration Corp accumulated 1,400 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 10 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $513.82 million for 12.84 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10,465 shares to 92,865 shares, valued at $8.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc (Put) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (NYSE:JPM).

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,150 shares to 613,567 shares, valued at $72.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342. On Friday, May 24 WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 250 shares.