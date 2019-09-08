AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) compete with each other in the Trucking sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoWeb Inc. 3 0.26 N/A -2.65 0.00 Marten Transport Ltd. 19 1.30 N/A 1.08 18.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AutoWeb Inc. and Marten Transport Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has AutoWeb Inc. and Marten Transport Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoWeb Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -55.2% Marten Transport Ltd. 0.00% 9.7% 7.3%

Volatility & Risk

AutoWeb Inc. has a -0.03 beta, while its volatility is 103.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Marten Transport Ltd. has beta of 1.49 which is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AutoWeb Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Marten Transport Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Marten Transport Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AutoWeb Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for AutoWeb Inc. and Marten Transport Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoWeb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Marten Transport Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

AutoWeb Inc.’s upside potential is 98.41% at a $5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AutoWeb Inc. and Marten Transport Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 20.5% and 71.1% respectively. AutoWeb Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.8% of Marten Transport Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AutoWeb Inc. 1.18% -4.74% 5.23% 12.13% -9.52% 12.13% Marten Transport Ltd. -2% 11.07% 3.29% 1.47% -4.2% 23.97%

For the past year AutoWeb Inc. has weaker performance than Marten Transport Ltd.

Summary

Marten Transport Ltd. beats AutoWeb Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as an automotive marketing services company in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The companyÂ’s products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, as well as finance leads program, which provides vehicle financing and other services from dealers or financial institutions. It owns and operates an automotive Website, Autobytel.com that offers consumers the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; and an automotive search engine that enables manufactures and dealers to optimize advertising campaigns. The companyÂ’s products and services also comprise iControl by Autobytel, which allows dealers various options to filter and control vehicle leads; WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; Email Manager that provides follow up emails on behalf of the dealers to consumers who have submitted leads; and Lead Call, which provides a live phone call to the consumer on behalf of the dealers and schedules an appointment for the consumer to visit the dealership regarding the vehicle. In addition, it offers Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers online monthly payment information; mobile products and services that facilitate communication between dealers and car buyers on smart phones and tablets; and SaleMove, which allows auto dealers and manufacturers to interact with consumer through live video, audio and text based chat, or phone, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Dedicated segment provides transportation solutions to individual customers using temperature-controlled trailers, dry vans, and other specialized equipment. The Intermodal segment transports its customersÂ’ freight utilizing temperature-controlled trailers and dry containers on railroad flatcars for portions of trips, as well as using tractors and contracted carriers. The Brokerage segment develops contractual relationships with and arranges for third-party carriers to transport freight for its customers in temperature-controlled trailers and dry vans. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 2,785 tractors, including 2,717 company-owned tractors and 68 tractors supplied by independent contractors. Marten Transport, Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin.