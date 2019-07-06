AutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO) Reaches $3.70 After 5.00% Up Move; Taurus Asset Management Cut Visa (V) Position By $316,212

The stock of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.18% or $0.215 during the last trading session, reaching $3.695. About 73,383 shares traded or 262.87% up from the average. AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) has risen 6.51% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AUTO News: 12/04/2018 – AutoWeb Appoints Industry Veteran Jared Rowe to President and Chief Executive Officer; 15/03/2018 – PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AUTOWEB INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – ROWE SUCCEEDING JEFFREY COATS; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – KIMBERLY BOREN WILL BE STEPPING DOWN AS CFO; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – CO WAS UNABLE TO FULLY MEET DEMAND FOR LEADS AND CLICKS IN QTR DUE TO HIGHER TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS; 08/03/2018 AutoWeb Announces Executive Management Succession Process; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – WESLEY OZIMA WILL BE NAMED INTERIM CFO; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of AutoWeb, Inc. Investors (AUTO); 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – CEO JEFF COATS TO STEP DOWN; 28/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – ON MARCH 22, CO WAS TERMINATING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH UNION BANK, WHICH WAS INITIALLY ENTERED INTO ON FEBRUARY 26, 2013The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $46.82 million company. It was reported on Jul, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $3.88 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AUTO worth $2.34 million more.

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 1.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 2,027 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The Taurus Asset Management Llc holds 112,368 shares with $17.55 million value, down from 114,395 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $394.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 4.75 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as an automotive marketing services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $46.82 million. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to clients through its programs. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products include new vehicle lead program, which allows clients to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, as well as finance leads program, which provides vehicle financing and other services from dealers or financial institutions.

Analysts await AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.29 per share. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by AutoWeb, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.84% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Visa had 14 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $157 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $2.97 billion for 33.21 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.