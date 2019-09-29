AutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO) Reaches $3.03 After 7.00% Up Move; CRYPTANITE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES (CRBTF) SI Increased By 303.45%

CRYPTANITE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP (OTCMKTS:CRBTF) had an increase of 303.45% in short interest. CRBTF’s SI was 70,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 303.45% from 17,400 shares previously. With 925,400 avg volume, 0 days are for CRYPTANITE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP (OTCMKTS:CRBTF)’s short sellers to cover CRBTF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.39% or $0.0007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0228. About 21,089 shares traded. Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRBTF) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.03. About 87,365 shares traded or 249.22% up from the average. AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) has declined 9.52% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AUTO News: 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – CEO JEFF COATS TO STEP DOWN; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of AutoWeb, Inc. Investors (AUTO); 08/03/2018 AutoWeb Announces Executive Management Succession Process; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – WESLEY OZIMA WILL BE NAMED INTERIM CFO; 12/04/2018 – AutoWeb Appoints Industry Veteran Jared Rowe to President and Chief Executive Officer; 15/03/2018 – PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AUTOWEB INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – CO WAS UNABLE TO FULLY MEET DEMAND FOR LEADS AND CLICKS IN QTR DUE TO HIGHER TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS; 12/04/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – ROWE SUCCEEDING JEFFREY COATS; 28/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – ON MARCH 22, CO WAS TERMINATING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH UNION BANK, WHICH WAS INITIALLY ENTERED INTO ON FEBRUARY 26, 2013; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – KIMBERLY BOREN WILL BE STEPPING DOWN AS CFOThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $39.84M company. It was reported on Sep, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $3.24 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AUTO worth $2.79 million more.

Analysts await AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, up 75.76% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by AutoWeb, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.47% EPS growth.

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as an automotive marketing services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $39.84 million. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to clients through its programs. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products include new vehicle lead program, which allows clients to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, as well as finance leads program, which provides vehicle financing and other services from dealers or financial institutions.

More notable recent AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electric vehicle startup Rivian gets a jolt from big Amazon.com van order – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Automotive Retail Stocks to Buy as Car Sales Lead Retail Boost – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S.-Japan trade deal hits snag as Tokyo seeks assurances on car tariffs – Nasdaq” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 83% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday Sector Laggards: Auto Parts, Specialty Retail Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Another recent and important Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRBTF) news was published by Wallstreetpr.com which published an article titled: “CRBTF: The New Kid on the Blockchain with Big Plans Ahead – WallStreetPR” on July 23, 2018.