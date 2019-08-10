AutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO) Reaches $2.46 After 4.00% Up Move; Shorts at Entera Bio LTD. – Ordinary Shares (ENTX) Lowered By 50%

The stock of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.96% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.46. About 157,006 shares traded or 564.58% up from the average. AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) has declined 9.52% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AUTO News: 12/04/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – ROWE SUCCEEDING JEFFREY COATS; 08/03/2018 AutoWeb Announces Executive Management Succession Process; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – CEO JEFF COATS TO STEP DOWN; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – CO WAS UNABLE TO FULLY MEET DEMAND FOR LEADS AND CLICKS IN QTR DUE TO HIGHER TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – KIMBERLY BOREN WILL BE STEPPING DOWN AS CFO; 28/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – ON MARCH 22, CO WAS TERMINATING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH UNION BANK, WHICH WAS INITIALLY ENTERED INTO ON FEBRUARY 26, 2013; 12/04/2018 – AutoWeb Appoints Industry Veteran Jared Rowe to President and Chief Executive Officer; 15/03/2018 – PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AUTOWEB INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – WESLEY OZIMA WILL BE NAMED INTERIM CFO; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of AutoWeb, Inc. Investors (AUTO)The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $32.34 million company. It was reported on Aug, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $2.56 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AUTO worth $1.29 million more.

Entera Bio LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ENTX) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. ENTX’s SI was 800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 1,600 shares previously. With 9,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Entera Bio LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s short sellers to cover ENTX’s short positions. The SI to Entera Bio LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.03%. The stock increased 9.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 7,648 shares traded. Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as an automotive marketing services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.34 million. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to clients through its programs. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products include new vehicle lead program, which allows clients to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, as well as finance leads program, which provides vehicle financing and other services from dealers or financial institutions.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $33.23 million. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules.