AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) is a company in the Trucking industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AutoWeb Inc. has 20.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 61.04% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.6% of AutoWeb Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.35% of all Trucking companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has AutoWeb Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoWeb Inc. 310,110,450.30% -87.30% -55.20% Industry Average 5.44% 14.58% 7.50%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing AutoWeb Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AutoWeb Inc. 8.03M 3 0.00 Industry Average 160.57M 2.95B 15.05

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for AutoWeb Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoWeb Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.43 2.00 2.52

As a group, Trucking companies have a potential upside of 76.18%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AutoWeb Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AutoWeb Inc. 1.18% -4.74% 5.23% 12.13% -9.52% 12.13% Industry Average 5.33% 9.04% 10.90% 11.16% 7.78% 18.88%

For the past year AutoWeb Inc. has weaker performance than AutoWeb Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AutoWeb Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, AutoWeb Inc.'s competitors have 1.60 and 1.62 for Current and Quick Ratio.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.03 shows that AutoWeb Inc. is 103.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AutoWeb Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.66 which is 65.81% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

AutoWeb Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AutoWeb Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 3 factors AutoWeb Inc.

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as an automotive marketing services company in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The companyÂ’s products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, as well as finance leads program, which provides vehicle financing and other services from dealers or financial institutions. It owns and operates an automotive Website, Autobytel.com that offers consumers the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; and an automotive search engine that enables manufactures and dealers to optimize advertising campaigns. The companyÂ’s products and services also comprise iControl by Autobytel, which allows dealers various options to filter and control vehicle leads; WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; Email Manager that provides follow up emails on behalf of the dealers to consumers who have submitted leads; and Lead Call, which provides a live phone call to the consumer on behalf of the dealers and schedules an appointment for the consumer to visit the dealership regarding the vehicle. In addition, it offers Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers online monthly payment information; mobile products and services that facilitate communication between dealers and car buyers on smart phones and tablets; and SaleMove, which allows auto dealers and manufacturers to interact with consumer through live video, audio and text based chat, or phone, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.