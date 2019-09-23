Autonomy Capital LP Stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Has Lowered by $1.38 Million; Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Shareholder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Position by $2.33 Million

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 155,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 9.07M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.72 million, up from 8.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 1.48 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281560 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER BEAUMONT CHEMICAL PLANT; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO WILL RECORD PORTION OF FAIR VALUE OF TIREHUB AS AN EQUITY INVESTMENT ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER SAYS CO & BRIDGESTONE AMERICAS ANNOUNCED DEAL TO FORM A 50/50 JV – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Natural Rubber; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Deal Expected to Close Mid-Year; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 152,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.76 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.04M, down from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 46,081 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) by 26,844 shares to 5.16M shares, valued at $332.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 145,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.35M shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

