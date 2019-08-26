Autonomy Capital LP Raised Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Stake by $500,000; Share Value Rose; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stake by $7.78 Million as Market Valuation Declined

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 432,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 267,785 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 755,904 shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE ANTICIPATES THAT COMPLETION WILL TAKE PLACE AROUND MIDDLE OF CALENDAR 2019; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – A BREAK FEE OF EUR 250 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VODAFONE, IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, IF TRANSACTION DOES NOT COMPLETE; 07/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Vodafone looking at investing in Egypt telecoms infrastructure; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES UNITYMEDIA’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TO SELL SOME EUROPEAN OPS TO VODAFONE IN EU19B DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Liberty Global Bid Will Make EU Weigh Multi-Play; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – DEAL TRANSACTION VALUES INDUS TOWERS AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF INR715BN; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TOTAL REVENUE DOWN 2.2% TO EUR 46.6 BLN, PRIMARILY DUE TO DECONSOLIDATION OF VODAFONE NETHERLANDS AND FX MOVEMENTS; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Succession Plan Effective Oct 1, 2018

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80 million, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 22,549 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

More notable recent IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Owe the IRS? Why you should think twice before paying your taxes with a credit card – MarketWatch” on March 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CACI International (CACI) provides information for shareholders regarding erroneous federal tax liens – StreetInsider.com” published on August 15, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “People complain about waiting 3 hours on IRS hotline â€” how to get answers for free – MarketWatch” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Uber bulls galore as analysts initiate coverage; Uber says it is under IRS scrutiny – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IRS Form 5329: Reporting Taxes on Retirement Plans – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 879,795 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $71.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 463,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 866,836 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allot: The Undercover SaaS Player – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “At 22-Year Lows, Vodafone Looks Like A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Vodafone Group Are Surging Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Should Vodafone Shareholders Expect A Dividend Cut? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.