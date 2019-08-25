Autonomy Capital LP Raised Holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by $6.67 Million as Valuation Rose; Wunderlich Securities Has Decreased Its Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Stake by $919,797

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 1.64 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500.

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 61.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 11,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 7,427 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $594,000, down from 19,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 6.23 million shares traded or 21.72% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and Pampa Energia Stocks All Popped 10% or More Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Affiliated Managers (AMG) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.38 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Fantastic Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $576.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 11,649 shares to 27,373 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value Etf (VBR) by 2,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Etf (DIA).