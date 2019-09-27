Autonomy Capital LP Position in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Trimmed by $1.38 Million; As Era Group (ERA) Stock Price Rose, Donald Smith & Company Has Raised Its Position

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 152,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.76 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.04M, down from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.89M market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.43. About 43,398 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Era Group (ERA) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 272,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.54% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.46 million, up from 862,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Era Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 15,714 shares traded. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) has declined 26.76% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ERA News: 25/05/2018 – HELICOPTER SERVICE ERA BEGAN GOM OIL,GAS EVACUATIONS ON ALBERTO; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Era Group Inc. ‘B-‘ Ratings; Outlook Negative; 20/04/2018 – DJ Era Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERA); 08/03/2018 – ERA GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $57.5M; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q OPER REV. $57.3M; 08/03/2018 – Era Group 4Q Rev $57.5M; 08/03/2018 Era Group 4Q EPS $2.89; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.33 million shares to 4.39M shares, valued at $169.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 261,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 724,858 shares, and cut its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold ERA shares while 25 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 18.72 million shares or 3.41% less from 19.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested in 48,163 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc reported 13,474 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 15,280 were reported by Everence Capital. Redwood Cap Mngmt Limited owns 18,206 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Amer Int Grp Inc has 0% invested in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Citigroup holds 15,118 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Lc has invested 0.01% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) for 82,283 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 18,955 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 7,010 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 108,674 shares. Moreover, Van Den Berg I has 2.06% invested in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) for 1.65 million shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 3,902 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 0% or 153,194 shares.

