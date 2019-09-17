Autonomy Capital LP Position in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Has Lowered as Share Value Rose; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Raymond James Trust Lifted Its Holding by $1.53 Million

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 9,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 66,227 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.95 million, up from 56,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $158.13. About 1.16M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 152,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.76M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.04 million, down from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $427.23 million market cap company. It closed at $5.66 lastly. It is down 40.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “An Up-And-Coming Stock With Big-Time Potential – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Hits a New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ADP to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on October 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,629 shares. Parsons Cap Management Ri holds 29,425 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Oh holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 26,183 shares. Scott And Selber holds 3,078 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth accumulated 0.05% or 1,834 shares. Town And Country Bancorp And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust stated it has 0.38% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0.1% or 237,659 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Incorporated Pa reported 3.65% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 31,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Interstate Bancorp accumulated 2,148 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 1,969 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prns holds 0.75% or 60,702 shares in its portfolio. Ltd Lc holds 0.03% or 567 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hwg Holding LP invested in 0.41% or 2,554 shares.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 21,619 shares to 782,761 shares, valued at $39.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust (FTSM) by 17,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,922 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Trust (XLF).