Autonomy Capital LP Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Has Raised by $6.67 Million; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Increased by $666,000 as Shares Rose

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 3.17M shares traded or 30.49% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Bancorporation Division stated it has 28,727 shares. Orleans Capital Mgmt Corporation La has 0.69% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,080 shares. Css Lc Il holds 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 90,067 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank And Tru Company holds 113,824 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. 45,792 were accumulated by Jet Invsts Lp. Franklin Res holds 13.18 million shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg, a Maryland-based fund reported 2.20 million shares. Ashfield Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 128,522 shares. Bellecapital Intl Ltd holds 9,713 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Fragasso Group Inc has 25,725 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,384 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Com invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Foster Dykema Cabot And Communication Incorporated Ma holds 5,438 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gru Incorporated reported 13,417 shares.