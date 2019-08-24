Autonomy Capital LP Maintains Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL); Lendingtree New (TREE) Shareholder 3G Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Position

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 40.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 6,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 10,299 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, down from 17,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $10.44 during the last trading session, reaching $298.66. About 140,447 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for March; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q EBIT $34M-EBIT $36M; 24/05/2018 – Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Team with LendingTree to Empower Shoppers with Auto Lending Options; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC TREE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $786.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Study Reveals Which Places Buy the Oldest Used Cars; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 2018; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 EBIT $145M-EBIT $150M

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 1.64 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru Com holds 240 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 3,645 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1,674 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 31 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). California Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 14,026 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd owns 3,207 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Management Incorporated owns 1,405 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 3 shares. Stifel Finance Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 577 shares. Sg Americas Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Principal Finance Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Par Mngmt Inc invested in 26,400 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39 million for 47.56 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

