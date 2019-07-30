Autonomy Capital LP Maintains Holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL); As Cm Fin (CMFN) Valuation Declined, Caxton Cut by $1.20 Million Its Position

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 537,489 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500.

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp analyzed 171,682 shares as the company's stock declined 4.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.79M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 21,558 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 15.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500.

Analysts await CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 59.68% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CMFN’s profit will be $3.40 million for 7.40 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by CM Finance Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

