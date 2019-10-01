Autonomy Capital LP Lowered Its Holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by $2.48 Million as Shares Rose; Oakbrook Investments Continues to Hold Stake in Wex (WEX)

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 70,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 348,175 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.36 million, down from 419,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 482,950 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Wex Inc. (WEX) by 97.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 2,625 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,325 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $200.93. About 53,585 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $159.50 million for 3.13 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc. by 3,425 shares to 2,700 shares, valued at $331,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 33,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,900 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).